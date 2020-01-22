Stars at their earliest Oscars

In honor of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of our favorite stars' earliest Oscars appearances... Let's kick things off with Charlize Theron! She stunned in tangerine as she made her Oscars debut at the 72nd Annual Academy Awards on March 26, 2000. That evening, she presented the trophy for best original score with Keanu Reeves. The South African actress would go on to win the Academy Award for best actress in 2004 for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

RELATED: Stars at their first Emmy Awards