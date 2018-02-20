The 90 best fashion moments from Oscars past

In honor of the 90th Annual Academy Awards, which airs on ABC on March 4, 2018, Wonderwall.com is revisiting 90 of the best looks ever to grace the Oscars red carpet. We narrowed this list down from thousands of gowns and were left with iconic ensembles like Michelle Williams' yellow Vera Wang dress and Cher's barely there Bob Mackie look. To kick off the list, we're flashing back to 2001 when Julia Roberts won a best actress Oscar for her performance in "Erin Brockovich." Julia's black-and-white vintage Valentino gown remains one of the most memorable of all time and 17 years later, the actress is still holding on to it. "It's under my bed, in a box," she told People magazine in 2017. "I have this little space in my house that my husband refers to as the heritage collection. Things I go, 'I can't get rid of [this], what about [my daughter] Hazel?'"

