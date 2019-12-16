Celebs who brought their parents to the Oscars
It's no surprise that on one of the most important nights of their careers, many stars choose to bring their parents along for the ride. Wonderwall.com rounded up the Hollywood A-listers -- from Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon to Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway -- who've taken their moms and dads as their plus-ones to the Oscars, starting with Bradley Cooper. The actor-director brought his mom, Gloria Campano, as well as his then-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, to the 2019 Academy Awards. He was up for three awards: best picture, best lead actor and best adapted screenplay. In honor of the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, let's keeping reading for more family moments!
