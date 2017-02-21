Flashback to the 2007 Academy Awards

Around this time 10 years ago, "The Departed," "Pan's Labyrinth" and "Little Miss Sunshine" took home multiple Oscar statuettes and Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Academy Awards ceremony for the very first time. But what did the red carpet look like back then? Wonderwall.com is flashing back to the 2007 Academy Awards on Feb. 25, 2007, starting with Beyonce. The superstar performed alongside her "Dreamgirls" co-star Jennifer Hudson, singing the songs "Love You I Do," "Listen," and "Patience" during the show. Keep reading to see who else was in attendance on the big night in '07!

