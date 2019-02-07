2009 Academy Awards: Fashion Flashback

It's almost time: The Academy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 24, 2019! But before we see what the stars wear on the big night, Wonderwall.com is taking a trip down memory lane back to 2009 to see who wore what a decade ago. First up, a woman who back then still went by Beyonce Knowles! When it came time for Beyonce to pick an Oscars dress, she looked no further than her own fashion line -- House of Dereon -- for this strapless mermaid-style black-and-gold design. She was on hand to perform in a musical medley alongside Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper. Keep reading to see what more celebs wore to the 2009 Oscars...

