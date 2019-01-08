1989 Grammys: Fashion flashback

The 2019 Grammy Awards are set to air on Feb. 10. Join Wonderwall.com as we travel back 30 years to see what the stars of 1989 wore on music's biggest night... starting with pop diva Paula Abdul. The "Cold Hearted" singer donned this iridescent mermaid gown with the must-have embellishment of the decade: lots and lots of ruffles. Paula finished her uber-'80s look with teased hair and dangling geometric earrings. Keep reading for more looks from the 1989 Grammys...

RELATED: 1999 Grammys: Fashion flashback