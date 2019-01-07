2009 Grammys: Fashion flashback

The Grammy Awards are back on Feb. 10, 2019, and while we're excited to find out who will win, we're even more excited to see the red carpet fashion. In anticipation of music's big night, Wonderwall.com is going back in time to see what the stars wore to the 2009 Grammys, starting with Katy Perry, who received her first Grammy nod that year for her hit single "I Kissed a Girl." Katy looked stunning in this strapless baby pink dress from Basil Soda. The retro gown's playful ruffle and jewel embellishments gave a perfect hint of sparkle that Katy accentuated with chunky diamond bracelets, rings and diamond earrings. Keep reading to see more Grammys fashion from a decade ago...

