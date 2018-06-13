Listomania

Katy Perry's biggest career moments

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for EMI Music / . 1 / 35

It's hard to believe it's been a decade since Katy Perry burst onto the scene singing about kissing girls and cherry Chapstick! In honor of the 10th anniversary of her album "One of the Boys," which was released on June 17, 2008, we're taking a look back at her career highlights. Keep reading to relive Katy's biggest professional moments!

RELATED: Things to know and love about Katy Perry

Up NextFamily Affair
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for EMI Music / . 1 / 35

It's hard to believe it's been a decade since Katy Perry burst onto the scene singing about kissing girls and cherry Chapstick! In honor of the 10th anniversary of her album "One of the Boys," which was released on June 17, 2008, we're taking a look back at her career highlights. Keep reading to relive Katy's biggest professional moments!

RELATED: Things to know and love about Katy Perry

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries