Katy Perry's best performance outfits over the years

Katy Perry, the queen of wild style, celebrates her 35th birthday on Oct. 25, 2019. In honor of her big day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the pop star's best fashion moments on stage over the years... starting with this amazing peacock-inspired look she wore, appropriately enough, during her performance of "Peacock" at the Rock in Rio music festival in 2011. Not only was Katy's vibrant teal, cobalt, indigo and plum get-up one of the most perfect literal representations of a song we've ever seen, but it was designed by none other than the Peacock brothers, Falguni and Shane Peacock. (We couldn't make this up if we tried.) Keep reading for more of Katy's amazing performance looks...

