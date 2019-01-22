See all of Lady Gaga's costumes from her 2 Las Vegas residency shows

Just as she's establishing herself as a lauded actress for her feature-film debut in "A Star is Born," Lady Gaga is also reminding fans that she's still a world-class singer with the debut of her two Las Vegas residency shows. "Enigma," which premiered on Dec. 28, 2018, celebrates the powerhouse in all her pop-star glory, while "Jazz & Piano," which opened on Jan. 20, 2019, showcases her pipes with music from the Great American Songbook. And since this is Gaga we're talking about, the costumes are almost as epic as her vocals. See all of her onstage looks for both residencies at the Park Theater at the Park MGM, starting with this black fringe and sequin gown designed by Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta, which she topped with a headpiece by Rinaldy Yunardi. Keep reading for more...

