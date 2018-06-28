Gwen Stefani kicks off Las Vegas residency: See all her costumes (and boyfriend Blake Shelton!)

Opening night! With supportive boyfriend Blake Shelton in the audience with her youngest son, Apollo Rossdale, Gwen Stefani hit the stage at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort and Casino on June 27, 2018, to kick off her new Sin City residency, "Gwen Stefani: Just A Girl." "I've really tried to put together a show that has a nostalgic feel. The show is full of hit songs that are recognizable and take you back to that time period in your life. And of course, the real reason for doing Vegas is the costumes," Gwen recently told San Diego Entertainer Magazine. "I'm working with [designers] Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who I've been working with now for, I don't know how many years. They are just incredible. They did Jennifer [Lopez's] show, and they've also worked with Jennifer for years. They really get me. I think there's going to be about five costume changes, which is a lot for me considering that with No Doubt I never did any." Keep reading to see all of Gwen's incredible looks plus Blake, Apollo and more!

RELATED: Celebs and their cute kids in 2018