All the stars with Las Vegas residencies

From Lady Gaga to Drake, Las Vegas residencies are all the rage in 2019. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the celebs who've scored regular performances in Sin City in recent years, starting with Mother Monster. The "A Star Is Born" actress is performing two separate shows at the Park Theater at the Park MGM. She launched "Enigma," which features her greatest pop hits and No. 1 singles, in December 2018. A few weeks later in January 2019, she debuted "Jazz & Piano," which showcases music from the Great American Songbook. Shows resume in May and run through November 2019, and the rumor in Vegas is that the hotel already wants to extend her well-reviewed residency. Keep reading for more stars with Vegas residencies...

