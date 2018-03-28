Celine Dion's best fashion moments

On March 30, 2018, Celine Dion -- the queen of music, high fashion and feelings -- turns 50. In honor of her big birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the Canadian diva's most stylish moments over the years... starting with this black-and-white Giambattista Valli dress with decorative frills and lace panel inserts that Celine wore to the brand's July 2016 haute couture show in Paris. The singer matched the ruffled frock with a bold-print duster and accessorized with a pale pink handbag and dangling earrings. Keep reading to see more of Celine's greatest sartorial hits...

