1999 Academy Awards: Fashion flashback

In 1999, "Shakespeare in Love" won best picture and gave us Oscar's best actress (Gwyneth Paltrow) and best supporting actress (Judi Dench). James Coburn took home top honors for his supporting role in "Affliction" and Roberto Benigni won the best actor prize for his work in "Life is Beautiful." Also beautiful? The sea of gowns worn by Hollywood's finest. That show was 20 years ago, so Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how these dresses stood the test of time, starting with the most famous look from the March 21 show: Gwyneth's baby pink Ralph Lauren gown that made her look like a princess as she won the best actress trophy. Keep reading for more...

