2019 Academy Awards nominees' best (and worst) style moments of the past year

The Academy Award nominations have been released, and now we know all the stars in contention for the most prestigious acting awards. Ahead of the big night, we're rounding up some of the nominees' best and worst looks from the past year -- starting with Amy Adams! The Best Actress nominee stepped out in this saucy little red number by Chloe for the "Vice" premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 2018. From the plunging neckline to the embellishments on the bodice to the open sleeves, there's a lot going on here for sure. However, we kinda love that she tried something different on the red carpet. Will she do the same thing on the Oscar carpet? We'll see on Feb. 24, 2019! In the meantime, check out the rest of the noms' big style moments...

