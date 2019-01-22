2019 Academy Award Nominees -- See their reactions

The Academy Award nominations are out! And in anticipation of the Feb. 24, 2019 show, lots of celebs have spoken out about the honor of being nominated. See what they all said, starting with "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek. "I guess there are words you just don't expect hearing in your life and one is that you've been nominated for an Oscar. It's an emotional moment." --Rami Malek, who was nominated for Best Actor. Keep reading for more stars' reactions...