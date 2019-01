Lady Gaga attends the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 13, 2019.

Up Next

Up Next '08 Style

Lady Gaga attends the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 13, 2019.

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser