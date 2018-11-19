See the stars at the Oscars' 2018 Governors Awards
Lady Gaga, in Valentino, attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Nov. 18, 2018.
RELATED: All of Lady Gaga's "A Star is Born" press tour fashion
Lady Gaga, in Valentino, attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Nov. 18, 2018.
RELATED: All of Lady Gaga's "A Star is Born" press tour fashion