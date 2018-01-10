The best period costumes of all time

The second season of the British drama "Victoria" -- which centers around the life of England's Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 to 1901 -- debuts in the United States on PBS on Jan. 14, 2018. The series, on which Jenna Coleman stars in the title role, features some of the most stunning costumes on television. In honor of its return to the small screen, Wonderwall.com rounded up more of our all-time favorite costumes from period pieces. Keep reading to check 'em out…

RELATED: The most iconic dresses in movie history