All of Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' press tour looks

Lady Gaga has spent the last month traveling the globe promoting her critically praised feature-film debut, "A Star is Born," the Bradley Cooper-directed remake that hits theaters on Oct. 5, 2018. At every single stop, from the Venice and Toronto film festivals to the drama's Los Angeles and London premieres, she's delivered incredible, attention-grabbing fashion. Wonderwall.com is celebrating the new movie star by chronicling all the gowns, hats, veils, dresses and jewels that the Grammy and Golden Globe winner has sported on her international press tour, starting with this look. When it came time to stop by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Oct. 4 to promote her film, Lady Gaga tapped Marc Jacobs for her ensemble. The glam black-and-blue strapless gown featuring an oversized bow detail was plucked right from the runway. Keep reading to get the full effect and see it from another angle...

RELATED: Every outfit Duchess Meghan has worn since her royal wedding