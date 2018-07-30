Every Duchess Meghan fashion moment since her wedding

It's only been a few months since Meghan Markle officially became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex upon marrying Prince Harry on May 19, but since the day she wowed us in her stunning Givenchy wedding gown, we here at Wonderwall.com have fallen even deeper in love with the new royal's elegant style. In honor of Duchess Meghan's 37th birthday on Aug. 4, we're rounding up photos from all of her public appearances since tying the knot. Keep reading to relive her amazing looks...

