Prince Louis' christening: All the best photos

Prince Louis's christening on July 9, 2018, was a small but family-filled affair. Just a handful of loved ones including his parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, uncle Prince Harry and new bride Duchess Meghan, aunt Pippa Middleton and her husband, uncle James Middleton and both sets of grandparents were in attendance, along with six godparents (all Kate and William's friends) and their spouses. But even though the queen sat this one out, Louis' baptism inside the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London was still a regal affair, with the 11-week-old baby wearing the same handmade replica of the Victoria-era royal christening robe that his older siblings donned at their baptisms. Keep reading to see more photos from Prince Louis' christening...

