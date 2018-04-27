Prince William and Duchess Kate debut third child Prince Louis: See the photos
Prince William and Duchess Kate debuted their new baby boy -- their third child, His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge -- on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London on April 23, 2018, just hours after his arrival. Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos of the royal baby's debut. Keep reading to take a look...
Prince William and Duchess Kate debuted their new baby boy -- their third child, His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge -- on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London on April 23, 2018, just hours after his arrival. Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos of the royal baby's debut. Keep reading to take a look...