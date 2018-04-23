The newest member of the royal family is here!

On April 23, Duchess Kate and Prince William welcomed a baby boy.

REX/Shutterstock

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter.

The newborn is now fifth in line to the British throne, right behind brother Prince George, 4, and sister Princess Charlotte, 2.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

As with her other children, Kate gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in the Paddington area of West London.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," Kensington Palace's Twitter feed added.

Last September, the official Kensington Palace Twitter account announced that Kate was pregnant, sharing a press release that revealed she was again suffering from severe morning sickness, also known as hyperemesis gravidarum. She was affected by the same condition while pregnant with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

REX/Shutterstock

A day after the official announcement, Prince William said the pregnancy was "very good news."

"We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating," he said last September. "It's always a bit anxious to start with, but she's well." While speaking to dignitaries later that day, he said, "There's not much sleep going on at the moment."

Even as her pregnancy wore on, Kate stayed busy with her royal engagements. On March 21, she spoke at a symposium at the Royal Society of Medicine in London. A few days earlier, on March 17, a very pregnant Kate showed off her bump at the Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade. And, as expected, she stayed stylish through the nine-month span, even wearing skinny jeans at her last royal engagement on March 22 before she went on maternity leave.

REX/Shutterstock

By now, the parents of three are "absolute pros" when it comes to raising kids, a source told Us Weekly in March. "At this point they're extremely confident in their parenting abilities."

The source added that the newborn's nursery will be "full of hand-me-downs and George and Charlotte's old toys."

The baby's arrival comes just weeks before Prince Harry is set to marry Meghan Markle.