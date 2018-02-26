All the ways Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding will break tradition

On May 19, 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will exchange vows in one of the most anticipated weddings of the year. While we're counting down the days, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the ways their modern royal wedding will shirk tradition in favor of something new... starting with Meghan's wedding dress. While wearing an opulent gown from a couture designer is not unheard of for a royal bride (Duchess Kate's dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen), fashion critics are expecting an even more over-the-top dress for Meghan, who's long been a fan of high fashion. Judging by what she wore in her and Harry's engagement photos -- a sheer-bodice Ralph & Russo gown reportedly worth $75,000 -- we can probably expect a wedding dress unlike anything the British royal family has ever seen. Keep reading for more ways this couple is changing it up for their big day...

