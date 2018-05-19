A timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's romance

For months, Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle's increasingly serious romance sparked whispers about wedding bells. But in November 2017, the rumor mill ground to a halt as Clarence House announced that Harry had popped the question to his girlfriend of nearly 17 months. Now that the couple have tied the knot, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how Harry and Meghan's love story unfolded. Keep reading to get the scoop...

RELATED: Royal engagement rings