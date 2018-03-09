Meghan Markle's best fashion moments since her engagement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading down the aisle in May 2018, and the fashionable bride-to-be is taking every opportunity to show off her sartorial side before she becomes a princess. During every appearance she's made since accepting Harry's proposal in November 2017, she's looked chic and sophisticated in elegant yet modern classics. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at her most stylish looks since her engagement, starting with this one... While celebrating International Women's Day in March during a visit to Millennium Point in Birmingham, England, for some STEM-focused activities with female students, Meghan looked sharp in a belted navy blue J. Crew coat accented with wide white trim. Keep reading for more...

