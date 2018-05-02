Meghan Markle's estranged brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has penned a letter to Prince Harry in which he bashes his sister, calling her "jaded, shallow, conceited," and tells the red-headed royal that "it's not too late" to call off the royal wedding.

The letter, published by In Touch, is less than flattering toward Meghan, and it also shows Thomas's disdain for the royal-to-be.

"It's not too late, Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you," he tells Harry in the beginning of the letter. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

Tom claims the "the whole world" sees Meghan's "attempt to act the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress."

He goes on to claim that the former "Suits" actress turned her back on her father, and didn't even invite him to the wedding, which is set to take place on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

"It's very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head, changing her into a jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage," he writes. "You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it's too late."

Tom and Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha Grant have been on a bit of scorched earth media tour of late after not getting invited to the royal wedding.

"Smoke and mirrors cannot hide the elephant in the room. Out of respect, tradition, and humanitarianism, the #Markles should be invited if 2000 complete strangers are invited," Samantha tweeted last month during an epic rant.

In interviews with various outlets, Thomas called Meghan "a phony," and said she's "embarrassed" of her family. "She can't forget about her family, because...we're never gonna go away," he recently told Australia's Channel 7.

In closing his letter to Prince Harry, Thomas wrote, "Meghan is still my sister. She IS family. So whatever happens is up to her, whether she wants to forget knowing me or the rest of her family, family comes first."

"Also you would think that a royal wedding would bring a torn family closer together," he wrote," but I guess we're all distant family to Meg."