Several members of Meghan Markle's family won't be at the upcoming royal wedding because she's "embarrassed" of her family, according to her half-brother.

In an interview with Australia's Channel 7, Thomas Markle Jr. confirmed that he didn't get an invitation nor did he know when they went out. He has a theory as to why his mailbox was invitation-free.

"She's probably embarrassed at some of the stories and accusations. I think my family's always been fractured," he said. "I think now, more than ever, it should be the time for everybody to put their differences aside and just, you know, be a family."

Thomas Jr. was arrested last year for allegedly holding a gun to a woman's head during a drunken argument. As Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry nears, her family has taken to the media to attack her for not inviting them to the wedding.

Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Grant, blasted her on Twitter in early April. A few weeks later Thomas called Meghan a "phony."

Thomas, 50, said he wasn't ever aware that he and the Duchess-to-be has a "falling out" until he didn't get a wedding invite.

Now, though, it seems that he wants bygones to be bygones (and he also wants a wedding invitation).

"We have a small family," he told Channel 7. "It may be broken up, but it's still a family."

Thomas also said should Harry and Meghan have children, he wants to be involved in the child's life, stating, "I think an uncle is a pretty important role."

The wedding is set for May 19 at Windsor Castle.

"She can't forget about her family, because...we're never gonna go away," Thomas said. "We're always gonna be her family."