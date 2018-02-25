More of Meghan Markle's relatives are speaking out ahead of her royal wedding -- and this time it's her former brother-in-law who's issuing a warning.

Scott Rasmussen, who's divorced from Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Grant, tells Britain's The Mirror newspaper that his ex -- who's made headlines for criticizing Meghan in the media and for writing a soon-to-be-published book titled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister" -- should not be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials on May 19.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

"Harry and Meghan need to know the truth about her. She's the last person who should be at Windsor Castle," Scott, 59, told The Mirror. "In my opinion, if she sets foot in the UK, they should send her straight to the Tower of London... She should act with some dignity, keep her mouth shut, and leave everybody else alone."

He claims Samantha, 51, has said unkind things about Meghan, 36, because she is envious of her little sister's success in life.

"Samantha's the pushy one. She made our marriage a living hell. I believe she resented Meghan because she had the life Samantha always wanted and she was jealous," he added.

When Samantha was pursuing a career in entertainment, "She only got bit parts. She tried being a model but it didn't work out," he explained. "She got bitter."

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Scott, a former Marine who's now a movie firearms expert, also warned that Samantha -- who shares a father with Meghan and was a teenager when the soon-to-be royal bride was born -- is "fame-hungry" and was not nearly as close to the "Suits" actress during her childhood as she's claimed.

"Samantha making out they were close is bulls---," he said.

The Mirror reports that Scott married Samantha in 1998 a year after they met and fell in love in New Mexico, where both were trying to launch careers as actors. They started having trouble in their marriage within the first week, but Scott says he stuck it out until 2003 because Samantha was pregnant with their daughter, Noel, who's now 19.

Scott said he met Meghan in 2000 when she visited him and Samantha along with the girls' father, Thomas Markle Sr.

"Meghan was a teenager. She was all class and so polite, everything Samantha wanted to be," he said.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When the Mirror reached out to Samantha about her ex-husband's claims, she dismissed them, firing back, "He wants to take advantage of my sister's high profile. Scott vowed to get revenge when we got divorced. He is saying anything he can right now to disparage me. When it came out that I am writing a book and that my sister is marrying royalty, he thought, 'A-ha, I'm going to get her.'"

Meghan's other half-sibling, Thomas Markle Jr., has also spoken out about who he thinks should and shouldn't score wedding invitations, criticizing his own sons and ex-wife regarding comments they've made about their famous relative.

In early February, Tom Jr. told Britain's Sunday Mirror that his boys, Thomas, 26, and Tyler, 25, and their mother, Tracy Dooley, "should not be getting any invite to the wedding." He made those comments after Tracy and their sons gave a TV interview in which they said they would be "honored" to attend Meghan and Harry's wedding.

Meghan, who got engaged to Harry in November 2017, has not spoken publicly about family members' repeated media interviews nor given any hint as to whether or not they will be invited to celebrate with her and Harry on their big day.

REX/Shutterstock

Should Meghan decide to extend an olive branch, however, there should be plenty of room.

She and Harry will exchange vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which can hold about 900 guests.