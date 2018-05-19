Royal wedding venues revealed
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gotten married at the gorgeous St. George's Chapel at Windsor Palace, we thought we'd take a look where other royals tied the knot. Keep reading to learn more about where the royals go to get hitched...
Related: See more of the best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fabulous wedding
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gotten married at the gorgeous St. George's Chapel at Windsor Palace, we thought we'd take a look where other royals tied the knot. Keep reading to learn more about where the royals go to get hitched...
Related: See more of the best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fabulous wedding