Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding: All the best photos

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day following their nuptials at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, 2018. Keep reading to relive the sweetest and most stunning moments from the royal wedding… starting with this official wedding photograph of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their families, bridesmaids and page boys taken by Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

RELATED: Harry and Meghan's wedding: All the details you need to know (and see)