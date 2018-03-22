Despite the fact that Duchess Kate is set to give birth "any minute now," according to her husband, Prince William, the Duchess is still playing by her own set of fashion rules.

While it's common for pregnant women to wear maternity clothes in the lead up to the birth of a child, Kate opted to go the opposite way. While attending a community lunch at St Luke's Community Centre in London, she donned black skinny jeans!

Danny Martindale/REX/Shutterstock

To complete her fashion look, the Duchess wore a non-maternity top, a cream coat and black heels.

The appearance is Kate's last royal engagement before maternity leave. She is set to give birth to the couple's third child in April, but it seems that William thinks it could be sooner.

While knighting Ringo Starr on March, he told the former Beatle that Kate was due "any minute now," Hello magazine said.

A source told The Sun, "There's no certainty with due dates, of course, but the Duchess is working off a date around St George's Day [April 23], and it would be a lovely patriotic coincidence if he or she were born then. Or if she's very late, as she was with George's birth, she could even make it a very special wedding anniversary present to William, as they celebrate seven years of marriage on 29 April."

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Kate is expected to give birth in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington in West London, as she did with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Last September, the official Kensington Palace Twitter account announced that Kate was pregnant, sharing a press release that revealed she was again suffering from severe morning sickness, also known as hyperemesis gravidarum. She was affected by the same condition while pregnant with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

A day after the official announcement, William said the pregnancy was "very good news."

"We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating," he said last September. "It's always a bit anxious to start with, but she's well." While speaking to dignitaries later that day, he said, "There's not much sleep going on at the moment."