Style Profile

Duchess Kate's maternity style with baby No. 3

Getty Images 1 / 29

Take a look back at the Duchess of Cambridge's maternity style throughout her third pregnancy... starting with this greenish-blue peacoat that Duchess Kate wore while at a fire station in Sunderland, England, on Feb. 21, 2018. Keep reading for more of Kate Middleton's maternity looks this time around...

RELATED: The greatest royal wedding dresses

Up Next2018 BAFTA Awards
Getty Images 1 / 29

Take a look back at the Duchess of Cambridge's maternity style throughout her third pregnancy... starting with this greenish-blue peacoat that Duchess Kate wore while at a fire station in Sunderland, England, on Feb. 21, 2018. Keep reading for more of Kate Middleton's maternity looks this time around...

RELATED: The greatest royal wedding dresses

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries