Duchess Kate's maternity style with baby No. 3
Take a look back at the Duchess of Cambridge's maternity style throughout her third pregnancy... starting with this greenish-blue peacoat that Duchess Kate wore while at a fire station in Sunderland, England, on Feb. 21, 2018. Keep reading for more of Kate Middleton's maternity looks this time around...
