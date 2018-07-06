Royal christenings through the decades: Photos

Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge -- Prince William and Duchess Kate's third child -- will be christened on July 9, 2018. To celebrate the blessed event, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at other royals christenings and baptisms through the decades, starting with little Louis's dad. The late Princess Diana and husband Prince Charles looked on lovingly at their first-born son, Prince William, on the day of his christening at Buckingham Palace in 1982. Now keep reading for more vintage photos from royal family christenings in Britain, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Monaco, Greece, Norway, Denmark and more...

