Prince George appears in christening portraits with Duchess Kate, Prince William, royal family

One day after celebrating Prince George's christening at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London, Duchess Kate and Prince William have released four portraits from the happy occasion. The images were taken by celeb photographer Jason Bell immediately following the Oct. 23 baptism in the Morning Room at Clarence House, Kensington Palace said in a press release.

One photo shows just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their firstborn son, who turned 3 months old on Oct. 22. Kate, 31, looks radiant in an ivory dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who also designed her wedding dress.

On her head is an ivory fascinator, and in her arms is the royal baby, resplendent in his Honiton lace and Spitalfields satin christening robe.

(As previously reported, the robe is a replica of the one originally made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841. Queen Elizabeth II had the second gown made in 2008 in order to "preserve the original.")

Another portrait from the big day shows Queen Elizabeth II and the three future monarchs of England, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. This shot is truly a historic one: The last time four generations of monarchs were featured in the same picture was in 1894, when Queen Victoria was photographed with her son (King Edward VII), grandson (King George V), and great-grandson (King Edward VIII).

A third portrait shows the Duke and Duchess with Prince George and other members of the royal family. Standing behind the proud parents and the Queen are the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, her son Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Prince William's younger brother, Prince Harry.

