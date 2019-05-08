Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan debut son Archie: See all the best photos

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan debuted their newborn son to the world in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019, two days after his birth. "It's magic. It's pretty amazing," the Duchess of Sussex gushed of her first child. "I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy." Hours later, they revealed his name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Keep reading for more of the best photos from little Archie's big debut...

RELATED: Harry and more of the hottest royal dads