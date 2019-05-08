He's gorgeous! The world finally met Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's first child, a son who was born on May 6, 2019, when the couple stepped out with their newborn for a photocall in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019. Hours later, the couple announced his name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Keep reading for a close-up of baby Sussex's adorable face, plus see more royal baby debuts from Britain's most famous family through the years...

