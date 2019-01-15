Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate's royal hand-me-downs

Hand-me-downs aren't typically associated with the excessively wealthly, but when you're in the royal family, you don't mind taking the queen's old things! So it's only natural that both Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan have been seen rocking items from the collections of their grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, and their mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana. From tiaras and earrings to bracelets and brooches, Wonderwall.com is rounding up all the re-wears. Keep reading to see them all...

RELATED: The greatest royal wedding dresses