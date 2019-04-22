Prince William and Duchess Kate's romance retrospective

Back in 2011, Prince William and Duchess Kate got married and drove off into the sunset (or, actually, William drove his bride to Clarence House in a decorated vintage Aston Martin convertible following their wedding reception at Buckingham Palace). And now they're the proud parents of three! In honor of their ninth anniversary coming up on April 29, 2011, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how their love has blossomed over the years! Keep reading for a timeline of their romance… starting with how they met: Kate Middleton, a native of Berkshire, England, met the second in line to the British throne in the fall of 2001 while attending the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The duo, who were both majoring in art history during their first year of school, became fast friends.

