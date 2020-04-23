ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for April 2020

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in April 2020 -- from notable birthdays and legal bombshells to what global royals are doing to help amid the coronavirus pandemic and more. Let's start with this little prince's big day... On April 22, Prince William and Duchess Kate's third and youngest child, Prince Louis of Cambridge, turned 2. The couple released a series of photos of the adorable toddler -- taken by his mother -- on Instagram the evening before his big day. "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday! 🎨," the couple's @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account captioned the slideshow of images, which includes rainbow handprint art made by the birthday boy. Keep reading for more...

