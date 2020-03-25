ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for March 2020

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in March 2020 -- from notable birthdays and a shocking court case to a bittersweet royal farewell and multiple royal COVID-19 diagnoses... Prince Charles announced on March 25 that he has been infected by the novel coronavirus. He has only been displaying mild symptoms and "otherwise remains in good health," a Clarence House spokesman said. The Prince of Wales' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative. The spouses are self-isolating, separately, at their home in Scotland. According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II last saw her son and heir on March 12 and remains "in good health." Keep reading for more major global royals news for March...

