See the best photos from Prince William and Duchess Kate's first official royal visit to Ireland

Prince William and Duchess Kate headed to Ireland in early March for their first ever official royal visit to the country. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the best photos from their three-day trip, starting with this shot of the royals -- Kate's wearing a glittering green gown by fashion brand The Vampire's Wife -- as they arrived at a special reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar in Dublin on March 3, 2020.

RELATED: Best photos from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's official royal visit to Ireland