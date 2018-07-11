Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Ireland tour: The best photos
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made their first official international trip on behalf of the queen on July 10 and 11, 2018 -- a visit to Ireland! Harry goofed around with 3-year-old Dylan Mahon, who grabbed the Duke of Sussex's beard, during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin on July 11 as Meghan looked on. Keep reading for more great photos (and fashion!) from the newlyweds' trip to the Emerald Isle...
RELATED: All the best photos from Harry and Meghan's royal wedding
