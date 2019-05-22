Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla: Best photos from their 2019 royal visits to Ireland and Northern Ireland

From watching Irish dancers and planting trees to cutting cakes and glamming it up in black-tie attire, see what the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall got up to on the Emerald Isle during two separate two-day royal visits to both the Republic of Ireland on May 20 and 21 and Northern Ireland on May 21 and 22, starting with this pic... Prince Charles unveils a plaque during a visit to Belfast Synagogue on the second day of the Royal couple's visit in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on May 22, 2019.

