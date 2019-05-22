Every outfit Duchess Kate has worn in 2019

Duchess Kate rarely puts a wrong foot forward when it comes to her role as Britain's future queen. But how is she doing when it comes to her fashion and style choices? Wonderwall.com rounded up photos of every outfit the former Kate Middleton has worn in public in 2019 so fans can decide for themselves if the Duchess of Cambridge is nailing or failing the royal wardrobe... starting with this pastel ensemble. Kate wore a pink double-breasted dress by Alexander McQueen with a matching Juliette Botterill disc hat with rose and feather details for a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 21. Keep reading to see more of her 2019 looks...

