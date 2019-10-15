See all the best photos of Prince William and Duchess Kate's royal tour of Pakistan

Britain's Prince William and Duchess Kate traveled neary 5,000 miles in October 2019 to launch a five-day royal tour of Pakistan. See all the best photos from their visit to the country once also famously toured by the Duke of Cambridge's late mother, Princess Diana... starting with this glamorous shot. Duchess Kate and Prince William were chauffeured in a colorful tuk tuk to a special reception hosted by British High Commissioner Thomas Drew at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan, during day two of their royal tour of Pakistan on Oct. 15.

