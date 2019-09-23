The best photos from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's 2019 royal tour of Southern Africa

Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan kicked off their latest royal tour -- a 10-day, 35-engagement visit to South Africa, Botswana, Malawi and Angola -- in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 23. Keep reading to see everything they did... The Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who re-wore a blue Veronica Beard dress she debuted back in October 2019 during a royal visit to Tonga -- arrived for a visit to the District Six Museum in Cape Town, South Africa, on the first day of their royal tour of Southern Africa on Sept. 23.

RELATED: Cutest royal baby photos