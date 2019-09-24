See every outfit Duchess Meghan wore in 2019

As the former Meghan Markle evolves as a duchess, so does her royal wardrobe. 2019 was a big year for her style as the Duchess of Sussex donned everything from maternity looks and glamorous gowns to casual dresses, trousers, hats and even a headscarf. Keep reading to see every outfit she's worn in public this year, starting with this look... Duchess Meghan wore an olive green maxidress, a cream headscarf and Sally flats by Sam Edelman as she and Prince Harry arrived for a visit to Auwal Mosque in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 24 during their royal tour of Southern Africa.

