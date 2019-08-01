Duchess Meghan's fashion hits and misses over the years

Duchess Meghan is many things: a royal, an activist, a wife, a mother, a changemaker and a woman with great style -- most of the time. To mark her 38th birthday on Aug. 4, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of her best and worst fashion moments over the years, from her days as an actress in America to her time as Prince Harry's better half in Britain. Let's start with this vintage Meghan Markle look... She was starring on "Suits" when she visited the "Today" show in New York City in July 2016 (right around the time she met Harry!) to promote her USA show. We loved her striped shorts suit, which was a very on-trend look that summer. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Duchess Meghan fashion retrospective